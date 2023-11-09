Traffic advisory released for President Biden’s visit to Belvidere

Traffic advisory
Traffic advisory(MGN)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 6:24 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - The Belvidere Police Department released traffic information Wednesday ahead of the upcoming presidential visit to the City of Murals.

Police will block off the following areas from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday:

  • E. Pleasant Street from Pearl to S. State Street
  • Pearl Street from W. Second to E. Pleasant
  • W. First Street from State to Pearl Street
  • Garfield Avenue from W. First to W. Second Street

Several other intersections on the city’s south side will be closed as well.

Police ask the public to plan their commutes ahead of Thursday and if possible, find alternate routes during the event time.

Besides road closures, residents should expect traffic delays and detours.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A death investigation is underway in Knox County
Dixon police identify body found in Rock River
El presidente estadounidense Joe Biden habla durante una conferencia de prensa con el primer...
President Joe Biden visiting Belvidere on Thursday
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
CRIME STOPPERS: Two subjects wanted in Boone County
Two subjects wanted in Boone County
Valley Market lived by the motto, ‘Shop with Joy’. Now, it is closed until further notice after...
Middle Eastern grocery store vandalized in the Forest City

Latest News

Traffic advisory released for President Biden’s visit to Belvidere
Traffic advisory released for President Biden’s visit to Belvidere
The United Auto Workers will feel the support of President Joe Biden Thursday, possibly...
Political experts weigh in on President Biden’s trip to Belvidere
The United Auto Workers will feel the support of President Joe Biden Thursday, possibly...
Political experts weigh in on President Biden’s trip to Belvidere
Air Force One lands in Columbia, S.C.
Poplar Grove, RFD among airports in restricted fly area for President Biden’s arrival
Chicago-based cannabis company opens Rockford location
Chicago-based cannabis company opens Rockford location