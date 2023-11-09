Sunny, seasonable trend to return Thursday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After experiencing rather pleasant weather for the past several days, the Stateline was due for a gloomy day, and Wednesday proved to be just that.

Gray skies, occasional fog, and intervals of showers, some even containing thunder, made for a rather miserable day. However, despite that, temperatures still managed to reach seasonable levels for this time of year.

Showers are moving out rapidly, and clearing skies are expected to ensue in the hours ahead. It should be no later that midnight when skies will be completely clear.

Much brighter skies are expected Thursday, with sunshine likely from start to finish.

The wind, however, will be a bit of a factor. Gusts may, at times reach or even exceed 30 miles per hour. However, with it being a westerly wind, it won’t be an overly chilly breeze. Instead, temperatures should reach near to slightly above normal by November 9 standards. Expect a high temperature somewhere in the neighborhood of 53°.

Another cold front is poised to make its way through the Stateline Thursday night, bringing with it a few more clouds. This front, however, is not likely to bring our area anything in terms of precipitation.

Sunshine will again be out in full force Friday. However, with winds out of the northwest, we’ll see temperatures take another step in the downward direction. In most spots, temperatures won’t get out of the 40s, but the 48° forecast high temperature Friday will only be a degree below normal.

Following a chilly Friday night, we’ll be treated to another day of wall-to-wall sunshine Saturday, and temperatures will begin a modest climb.

More significant warming gets underway on Sunday, and it won’t stop anytime soon. We’ll see temperatures reach the middle 50s on Sunday, flirt with 60° on Monday, and then reach the 60s on each of the five following days.

The current school of thought is that next Wednesday and Thursday appear to be the warmest, with highs in the middle 60s. While the warmth may ease ever so slightly by next weekend, long range projections continue to suggest we’ll remain on the mild side leading right up to Thanksgiving.

