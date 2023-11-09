Rain sleet and snow: How the Rockford region gets different winter precipitation types

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Winter precipitation is a bit tricky to forecast, as we have to determine how much we will get in addition to what kind of precipitation will fall. Determining if there is an area of the atmosphere above 32 degrees and how deep that layer runs play a big role in the types of precipitation we would receive.

Rain: Rain is the easiest to forecast; the majority of the atmosphere and the surface is above 32 degrees. The precipitation can start as snow in the upper atmosphere but melts when it travels into the warmer air. When the surface is above 32 degrees, the water doesn’t refreeze, limiting the impact on travel.

Freezing rain: This is an extremely dangerous form of winter precipitation. It causes rapid deterioration of driving conditions. We get freezing rain when snow melts in the middle of the atmosphere because the water’s temperature is below freezing, which is known as supercooled water. When the water goes below-freezing, it can rapidly freeze and become ice. It’s like shaking a can of soda; the liquid inside gains energy, but it needs the can to be opened to release the energy. The supercooled water is the soda, and when it hits the ground energy is released, where it can finally freeze, just like opening the can. Road conditions quickly become icy when freezing rain is falling.

Sleet: When snow in our atmosphere melts and refreezes, we get sleet. Some sleet pellets are more spherical in shape and bounce once they hit the ground. We can still get accumulations of sleet similar to how we get snow accumulations, but normally it is below an inch. Travel impact can differ based on the intensity and duration of the sleet.

Snow: Of course, our last bit of winter precipitation is snow. Whenever the atmosphere is below freezing, ice is able to form into snowflakes that fall to the ground. Not all snowfalls are the same; some are heavier and wetter than others. Depending on the temperature of the air, every inch of water could correlate to 5, 10 or even 20 inches of snowfall. When we have wetter snow, our roads become slick, and drier snow, which is more prone to blowing and drifting, impacts our visibility more.

