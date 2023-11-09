Protestors gather as Biden arrives in Belvidere

Supporters rallying for a cease fire in Gaza lined the street Thursday as President Biden arrived in Belvidere.
Supporters rallying for a cease fire in Gaza lined the street Thursday as President Biden arrived in Belvidere.(Corey Robinette)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 1:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Protesters came out Thursday ahead of President Biden’s arrival on issues including abortion rights and the Israel-Hamas conflict, which is being considered a humanitarian crisis.

All of them have one thing in common―the fight for human rights.

Anti-abortion politicians along with Pro-Life Action and the Rockford Family Initiative met outside the Belvidere Assembly Plant while Palestinian supporters

“Abortion is nothing but the cold blooded killing of our children. President Biden is the most pro-abortion president in American history, and Governor Pritzker has been working hard to make our state an abortion destination. We will be reminding these men today that the unborn are worth of our love and protection,” Dolores Pribble states, RFI Director of Communications.

El presidente estadounidense Joe Biden habla durante una conferencia de prensa con el primer...
President Joe Biden visiting Belvidere on Thursday
Traffic advisory
Traffic advisory released for President Biden’s visit to Belvidere

