Protestors gather as Biden arrives in Belvidere

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Protesters came out Thursday ahead of President Biden’s arrival on issues including abortion rights and the Israel-Hamas conflict, which is being considered a humanitarian crisis.

All of them have one thing in common―the fight for human rights.

Anti-abortion politicians along with Pro-Life Action and the Rockford Family Initiative met outside the Belvidere Assembly Plant while Palestinian supporters

“Abortion is nothing but the cold blooded killing of our children. President Biden is the most pro-abortion president in American history, and Governor Pritzker has been working hard to make our state an abortion destination. We will be reminding these men today that the unborn are worth of our love and protection,” Dolores Pribble states, RFI Director of Communications.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.