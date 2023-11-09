Poplar Grove, RFD among airports in restricted fly area for President Biden’s arrival

NORTHERN ILLINOIS (WIFR) - It is not often the Commander in Chief flies into town, but when it happens, it’s all-hands-on-deck making sure everything runs smooth.

Air Force One is scheduled to touch down at the Chicago-Rockford International Airport (RFD) before noon Thursday but securing the air space starts well before that.

The Poplar Grove Airport will sit stagnant Thursday when President Joe Biden visits the Rockford region.

“It definitely, you know, adversely affects our business,” says Blake Thomas, who is involved with business development at the airport. “We’ll have happy customers afterwards, but they’ll just have to bear down with us.”

More than 400 planes, the airport’s flight school and the maintenance requests will all be impacted by a temporary flight restriction (TFR) spanning more than a 35 mile radius. Blake says while it’s only one day, the restrictions could have a domino effect on future operations, especially the flight school.

“We’re not available to get up in the sky. But we shift gears and there’s other ways we can continue training, you know, without losing too much of a step forward.”

While students won’t be able to take to the sky while Biden is in town, Thomas says the 30-40 flight school students will sharpen their skills with groundwork for the day.

“Now, they’ll pick up where they left off, but there’s impacts that will happen because of this,” he says.

RFD will also feel the effects of the temporary flight restrictions, a representative from the airport tells 23 News:

“No flight cancellations, the TFR allows for scheduled passenger and cargo operations to arrive and depart RFD. The impact will be around the arrival time and departure time of Air Force One.”

Greg Cullen, director of the Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport (KJVL) says these visits are infrequent, but the airport is prepared for when it does happen. Former President Donald Trump visited once in the Fall of 2020, and Vice President Pence visited the airport in Janesville twice.

“The impact is really to the great work of the Secret Service teams and local law enforcement. They do a fantastic job keeping our senior leaders safe. Our airport staff works with those teams to ensure they have what’s needed. We verify airfield information is accurate so that the pilot in command has good data to ensure the safety of their passengers. Additionally, I communicate any temporary airport or road closures to our local tenants in an effort to keep them informed,” says Cullen.

One TFR that impacts Rockford will be effective between Thursday morning at 11 and Thursday afternoon just before four, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

