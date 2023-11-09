Political experts weigh in on President Biden’s trip to Belvidere

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - The United Auto Workers will feel the support of President Joe Biden Thursday, possibly ratifying a contract that would put more money in Union Members’ pockets and giving the City of Murals a big boost.

For the first time since 1976, a sitting President will visit the stateline. President Biden is also the first sitting president to appear on a picket line. Thursday he will solidify his support, speaking directly with UAW Local 1268 in Belvidere.

Biden’s visit to Belvidere is a historic move, siding with union members in an effort to help ratify a contract with pay raises and benefit improvements. The proposed plan for the Belvidere Assembly Plant is far more than what workers saw pre-idling.

“Well, here’s an event that drops into their laps, which will have a very positive economic effect,” Bob Evans said, professor of Political Science at Rockford University. “When the plant opens and hires more people, they spend money which means more money gets spent, which means more money gets spent and so on.”

Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) says Biden’s visit is some of the best news he’s heard for Northern Illinois in his tenure.

“I decided, and so did Joe Biden long ago, that the men and women in organized labor were the best allies possible,” Sen. Durbin said.

Evans says Biden’s appearance Thursday could also be a campaign strategy.

“The President and Democrats in general have been losing the percentage of union votes that they always used to count on. He needs the UAW to be not just endorsing him but pushing for him.”

Local 1268 will hold its ratification vote from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday at their Union Hall in Belvidere.

