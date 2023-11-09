NIU employee union contract approved by board of trustees

An NIU flag flies along the walls of the Huskie Pride mural in DeKalb, Ill.
An NIU flag flies along the walls of the Huskie Pride mural in DeKalb, Ill.
By Forrest Nelson
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 3:41 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - Previously endorsed by union members, an agreement was approved by university trustees in a board meeting today.

In late September, dozens of university union employees attended a board of trustees meeting. They called for a fair contract with fair pay and no more delays in the bargaining process that had started in March.

Six weeks after NIU staff went public with their frustration, they have agreed on a new union contract that takes big steps toward improving wage levels.

The two-year agreement includes a 5% pay increase retroactive to July 1, at least a 3% increase on July 1, 2024, and additional lump sum payments ranging from $800 to $1,150 per employee based on seniority.

The contract also raises the minimum starting wage to sixteen dollars an hour and allocates funding to the problem of new hires being paid more than current employees.

