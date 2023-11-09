NIU College of Engineering to host manufacturing symposium

DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - Engineers from across the region will gather at Northern Illinois University ·next week to share ideas and innovations.

From 9 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 15 in the NIU College of Engineering and Engineering Technology will host an open house includes facility tours, industry networking and more at 590 Garden Rd.

Dean David Grewell talks with 23 News anchor Conor Hollingsworth about what guests can expect at the event.

