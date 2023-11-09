Nicolosi pleads guilty to aggravated battery and protection order violation charges

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Former Winnebago County Republican Party Chairman Eli Nicolosi plead guilty Thursday to two counts of aggravated battery and four counts of violating a protection order against his estranged wife.

The charges stem from an incident in Oct. 2022 when Nicolosi allegedly broke into the home of his former wife and her current boyfriend James Stoliker. While the couple were sleeping, Nicolosi repeatedly beat Stoliker in the head and ear.

Court documents show Stoliker had not only a black eye but suffered a ripped ear lobe and a bite to his torso.

Earlier this year, Stoliker filed a civil suit, seeking at least $50,000 from Nicolosi in emotional distress damages after the defendant plead not guilty back in November 2022.

The current plea agreement will place Nicolosi under a two-year probation and a sentence of 180 days.

