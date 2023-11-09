National Signing Day around the Stateline

Student-athletes from Class of 2024 sign their letters of intent
By Gia Lanci
Published: Nov. 8, 2023
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - National Signing Day kicked off today for the early period and lots of athletes around the Stateline put the pen to the paper to officially sign with schools all around the nation in all divisions.

Boylan

Sydney Dannenberg, softball - Rock Valley College

Eva Greenberg, golf - South Dakota State

Lily Esparza, basketball - University Denver

Freeport

Autumn Diduch, soccer - Illinois State

Cadence Diduch, wrestling - Iowa

Durand

Rhiannon Robertson, volleyball - North Dakota State

Orangeville

Whitney Sullivan, basketball - Tulsa

