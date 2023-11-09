National Signing Day around the Stateline
Student-athletes from Class of 2024 sign their letters of intent
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 10:45 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - National Signing Day kicked off today for the early period and lots of athletes around the Stateline put the pen to the paper to officially sign with schools all around the nation in all divisions.
Boylan
Sydney Dannenberg, softball - Rock Valley College
Eva Greenberg, golf - South Dakota State
Lily Esparza, basketball - University Denver
Freeport
Autumn Diduch, soccer - Illinois State
Cadence Diduch, wrestling - Iowa
Durand
Rhiannon Robertson, volleyball - North Dakota State
Orangeville
Whitney Sullivan, basketball - Tulsa
Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.