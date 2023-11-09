A look back: Rockford-area presidential visits

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s not often a U.S. President visits the Rockford region, but not unheard of.

President Joe Biden will visit Belvidere on Thursday along with Gov. JB Pritzker and UAW President Shawn Fain to talk about re-opening the Belvidere Assembly Plant after historic contract negotiations for the union.

Ronald Reagan was the last sitting U.S. president to visit the Rockford area when he came to Dixon in 1984 for his 73rd birthday.

Before that, Gerald Ford was here in March 1976 making stops at a local tool and die shop, CherryVale Mall and the Winnebago County Farm Bureau.

Richard Nixon flew into Rockford Airport in October 1970 on the campaign trail and Lyndon B. Johnson visited in 1964. Both Nixon and Johnson held campaign rallies at the airport, but never made it to town.

Herbert Hoover made a re-election campaign stop in October of 1932. In June 1903, President Teddy Roosevelt visited downtown Rockford for the dedication of Memorial Hall. He also made stops in Freeport and Rochelle.

Biden’s visit is also the furthest out from an election that a sitting president has visited the area since Roosevelt in 1903.

