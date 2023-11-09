Locals share presidential experience on social media

(WIFR) - Organizations across the stateline shared photos and video Thursday of their part in President Biden’s appearance in Rockford and Belvidere.

Organizers at the Chicago Rockford International Airport expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve.

Crews at the Belvidere Fire Department lined streets in honor of the Commander in Chief.

SWAT officers with the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office were on duty as well.

