Chicago-based cannabis company opens Rockford location

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Luxury cannabis edible brand, The Bettering Company, is opening a new location.

At 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, The Bettering Company officially opened the doors of their Rockford store at 2620 Auburn Street. This event included a ribbon-cutting ceremony with mayor Tom McNamara and the Mayor of Chicago, Brandon Johnson.

The Chicago-based company specializes in low-THC and reduced-THC gummies made vegan, gluten-free and with real fruit.

To learn more, visit thatsbettering.com

