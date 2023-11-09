Chicago-based cannabis company opens Rockford location

By Forrest Nelson
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 8:51 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Luxury cannabis edible brand, The Bettering Company, is opening a new location.

At 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, The Bettering Company officially opened the doors of their Rockford store at 2620 Auburn Street. This event included a ribbon-cutting ceremony with mayor Tom McNamara and the Mayor of Chicago, Brandon Johnson.

The Chicago-based company specializes in low-THC and reduced-THC gummies made vegan, gluten-free and with real fruit.

To learn more, visit thatsbettering.com

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A death investigation is underway in Knox County
Dixon police identify body found in Rock River
El presidente estadounidense Joe Biden habla durante una conferencia de prensa con el primer...
President Joe Biden visiting Belvidere on Thursday
Valley Market lived by the motto, ‘Shop with Joy’. Now, it is closed until further notice after...
Middle Eastern grocery store vandalized in the Forest City
CRIME STOPPERS: Two subjects wanted in Boone County
Two subjects wanted in Boone County
Knox MacEwen, 14, reportedly died after suffering cardiac arrest while participating in a 5K...
14-year-old suffers cardiac arrest and dies while running 5K, reports say

Latest News

Air Force One lands in Columbia, S.C.
Poplar Grove, RFD among airports in restricted fly area for President Biden’s arrival
Chicago-based cannabis company opens Rockford location
Chicago-based cannabis company opens Rockford location
A photographer in Belvidere captures special moments for families with kids that have...
Belvidere photographer captures memories for kids with disabilities
Rockford house fire leaves $20K in damages
Rockford house fire leaves $20K in damages