Biden discusses battleground states, Syrian airstrikes while headed to Illinois

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBS) - President Biden stepped out of the White House Thursday to travel to Illinois.

Before boarding Marine 1, he stopped to answer several question about the results of Tuesday’s election and recent polls.

When asked his thoughts on the pools that show he’s trailing former President Trump in battleground states, Mr. Biden said he doesn’t think he’s behind in battleground states.

When asked about the airstrikes in Syria against Iran’s revolutionary guard, Mr. Biden said he authorized the strike because they hit the U.S. first. He also said if they try to strike again, he will hit back.

