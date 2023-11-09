Belvidere photographer captures memories for kids with disabilities

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - A photographer in Belvidere captures special moments for families with kids that have chromosomal differences.

Working for 16 years as a photographer, Krystal Shuga’s motivation to create a special project for disabled children didn’t appear until the birth of her son, Noah.

Born with Down syndrome, he spent his first days in the NICU. It was there Krystal took his newborn photos, on the floor of the NICU, lying on a blanket. From there Noah’s Lens was born.

Noah’s Lens allows Krystal to share her skills with other families in similar situations, giving them the time and accommodations to capture their child’s milestones through the lens of her camera.

“I felt like other parents might be in similar situations where they don’t have time to do something or they need somebody to come to their house or have a studio session where someone can spend a little more time with them,” Krystal says. “And I just created Noah’s Lens so I could help other families that may just need that extra time.”

Connecting through Facebook and various support groups, many families have requested to join the project. Parents Rose Guillen and Hector Gomez brought their son for a photoshoot after hearing about Krystal’s photography from families at GiGi’s Playhouse. They say the experience created valuable memories between them and their baby. They also didn’t realize it would be so much fun.

“I think it’s very valuable to know there’s a big community behind the down syndrome world,” Guillen says. “Knowing that Krystal was also a mom in the Down syndrome world, it’s very meaningful to us.”

Noah’s Lens project accommodates any need a family may have. From wheelchairs to light and sound sensitivities, Krystal makes sure each child has the opportunity to have their memories captured one camera flash at a time.

Krystal wants the world to know that people with Down syndrome are just like everyone else.

“They’re funny. They’re fun. They have personality’s just like everyone else,” Krystal says. “They laugh, they cry, so there’s just like other people. They’re amazing.”

To make the most of every memory, families receive an unlimited session time that meets each child’s needs. With an overwhelming number of requests, the project has stopped taking them until 2024.

Photographers with a focus on inclusion and accommodations for special needs families can visit Krystal’s website here to join a nationwide directory.

To sign up for a session, and check out Krystal’s shoots, visit her website here. Krystal is also offering photoshoots for special events and graduating seniors.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.