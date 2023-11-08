Winter watches and warnings: What do they mean for you?

Meteorologist DJ Baker explains the different alerts you may see this winter
By DJ Baker
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 7:27 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With colder months just around the corner, it’s important to know the differences between winter watches, warnings and advisories.

Watch: A winter storm watch indicates significant weather could occur. It’s like ordering medium wings from a restaurant. Sometimes they may be a bit spicy, and other times they are on the mild side. Whenever a watch is issued, it’s advisable to frequently check the forecast as it can be upgraded to a warning or downgraded to an advisory.

Advisory: A winter weather advisory means winter weather will occur but the effects won’t be significant. Just like a honey barbeque wing, we know we will eat the wing but you won’t need milk or bread to tame the spice. Examples of winter weather expected during an advisory are two to five inches of snow, minor ice accumulations or a light wintery mix.

Winter Storm Warning: When a warning is issued it means dangerous winter weather conditions are occurring or likely to occur within the next 12 to 36 hours. It’s like a mango habanero wing. We know it’s going to be spicy and difficult to eat. Significant travel problems are expected, and you should only drive if necessary. A warning is issued if six inches of snow or more is expected, there is a significant ice threat or blowing snow reduces visibility.

Blizzard and Snow Squall Warning: These are the most dangerous alerts issued during the winter. It’s similar to a Carolina reaper wing. It’s dangerously spicy for everyone, and there are not a lot of reasons to eat them. If you had to eat these wings, you are more than likely stocked up on milk and bread to help with the burn. During a warning of this nature, the only time you should travel is during an emergency. Conditions for travel are extremely dangerous, visibility is reduced to near zero and road conditions are extremely slick. If the potential of a blizzard is in the forecast, stock up on essentials so you do not have to travel.

