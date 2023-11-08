A wet Wednesday with a sunny and turbulent Thursday to follow for Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - This afternoon our mist and rain is expected to continue. At times visibility can be reduced from this mist to a mile or less. Our atmosphere has a little bit of instability so there is a slight chance for a rumble of thunder or two this afternoon. Highs today top out in the lower 50s.

Rain remains throughout the afternoon today (DJ Baker)

Our wet weather is expected to end around dinner time and our cloudy sky becomes clear. This clearing leaves our overnight lows to be on the cooler side with lows in the mid 30s.

Tonight we dry out and become clear (DJ Baker)

Tomorrow sunshine returns but a strong westerly wind may put a damper on some plans. Gusts tomorrow could reach up to 40 mph from 10 a.m. through 4 p.m. Highs are in the lower 50s.

Wind gusts tomorrow will be on the stronger side with a few reaching up to 40 mph (DJ Baker)

Thursday night we will be mostly clear with lows around the freezing mark.

Thursday night will be cool and clear (DJ Baker)

Friday our winds wont be as strong but we will still see an abundance of sunshine with highs in the upper 40s.

Friday our winds calm down but sunshine remains (DJ Baker)

This weekend will be sunny with highs around 50 degrees.

Long term we switch to a warm weather pattern with potential to reach the mid-60s by the middle of next week.

Warm temperatures are expected next week with a chance at middle 60s for highs. (DJ Baker)

