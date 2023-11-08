Skip to content
First Alert Weather
Livestream
Football Frenzy
I-team
Submit a News Tip
Advertise with Us
Home
News
8-1-Thrivin'
State
Regional
National
International
Traffic
Education
Health
Environment
Entertainment
First Alert Weather
Max Storm Tracker
Map Room
Weather Cams
Closings
WIFR Investigates
I-team
Investigate TV
23 News This Morning
Birthday and Anniversary Submissions
Culver’s Kids Birthday Submissions
VetsRoll
WIFR's Favorite Gifts
The 23 Morning Blend Puzzle Person
Dollar Doublers
Community Calendar
Contests
Daily Deals
Livestream
See It Send It
Submit a News Tip
News Tips
Politics
Eye on Politics
Election Results
Crime Stoppers
Sports
Football Frenzy
IceHogs
Scoreboard
Stats & Predictions
How to Watch
WIFR Jobs and Internships
About/Contact
Advertise with Us
Meet the Team
Programming Schedule
Circle - Country Music and Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
PowerNation
Antenna TV
WIFR Newsletter
Latest Newscasts
Veterans Day events at Veterans Memorial Hall
By
23 Morning Blend
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 11:37 AM CST
|
Updated: 53 minutes ago
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.
Most Read
President Joe Biden visiting Belvidere on Thursday
Middle Eastern grocery store vandalized in the Forest City
Dixon police find body in Rock River
14-year-old suffers cardiac arrest and dies while running 5K, reports say
No injuries in Rockford apartment fire, intersection closed off
Latest News
Northwest Quarterly
Two subjects wanted in Boone County
President Biden called Stellantis CEO advocating for Belvidere plant
Interview with White House communications director