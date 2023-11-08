UAW Local 1268 prepares for President Bidens trip to Belvidere

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - Stellantis is planting its feet in Belvidere, with plans to employ 3,000 workers total and investing billions into a battery plant.

After hitting rock bottom in February, morale is restored again at the Belvidere Assembly Plant.

“He’s part of this return of 5,000 jobs to Belvidere and President Biden is fighting to keep manufacturing here at home,” said Sara Dorner, Rockford United Labor President. “This plant means so much to so many. It’s touched a lot of lives.”

Visiting for the first time since 2012, President Biden will stand alongside UAW workers to iron out a contract agreement Thursday. Laborers say Bidens presence is the push they have been waiting for.

“He stood with us, I can’t thank him enough,” said UAW Local 1268 financial secretary Mike Moe. “You go back a year ago now, things were looking very, very bleak. And now it’s a whole new, brighter day outlook.”

UAW Local 1268 President Matt Frantzen got that push earlier this Summer.

“I got a chance to meet with him back in June in Chicago. Our president, Shawn Fain, got a hold of me to see if I could go in and kind of impress on President Biden with what’s really going on in Belvidere,” said Frantzen.

Frantzen says Biden already knew what was happening at the Belvidere Assembly Plant and Local 1268, saying he was prepared to help in any way possible.

“He heard UAW and he put his hand out and said, ‘Matt, let’s talk about Belvidere and Local 1268.’ He had said ‘I’m gonna make some calls’ and here we are now. We appreciate whoever did the work that was in the background, in the forefront,” said Frantzen.

When the plant idled on February 28, 2023, more than 1,200 workers were laid off. If an agreement is ratified Thursday, Stellantis will bring back those workers and add another 1,300 jobs too.

The proposed labor contract would give workers striking rights for closing plants and wage raises of up to 25% with updated cost of living standards.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.