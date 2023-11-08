Two subjects wanted in Boone County

CRIME STOPPERS: Two subjects wanted in Boone County
CRIME STOPPERS: Two subjects wanted in Boone County(Boone County Sheriff's Department)
By Forrest Nelson
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 11:07 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Boone County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two subjects on separate charges.

Amanda Ruth Ann Mcconnaughay 30, is wanted for probation violation. She is five feet and five inches tall, 180 pounds and has brown eyes and hair.

Robert J. Tessman 53, is wanted for failure to register as a sex offender. He is six feet and two inches tall, 180 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.

