Two Freeport men arrested, one sentenced to 30 years on murder charges

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A co-conspirator in a murder case has been sentenced to 30 years.

October 31, 2023, Darion Wheeler was served with an indictment for a shooting on December 9, 2019.

On that date, officers were called to Willow Housing Projects in Freeport, Ill. Darion Wheeler and Ariean Collins allegedly entered the victim’s residence and shot the victim after a fight. Wheeler and Collins fled the scene.

Officers discovered the body of a 30-year-old victim.

Wheeler was charged with attempted first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, two counts of home invasion, armed robbery and aggravated battery with a firearm.

November 2, 2022, Ariean Collins was found guilty of attempted murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and aggravated battery with a firearm after a trial.

August 22, 2023, he was sentenced to 30 years: 23 years for the attempted murder charge, 7 for the other four charges.

Darion Wheeler is being detained at the Stephenson County Jail and still awaits his trial date

