Tuesday house fire displaces Rockford residents

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A house fire Tuesday evening left a number of people displaced.

The fire happened around 8:45 p.m. on Dorchester Drive, on the east side of Rockford. Fire officials say they arrived to find heavy smoke on the first floor of the house, with flames in one of the bedrooms. All those living in the home were able to get out safely.

The cause is under investigation, and the fire did about $25,000 in damage. Thankfully, no one was injured.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.