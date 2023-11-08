Rosecrance hosts Toys for Tots

(WIFR) - Rosecrance and the Marines gives back to children in need as it hosts their annual Toys for Tots toy drive.

Community members can drop off their toys at their several locations, which includes:

Rosecrance Ware Center at 2704 North Main Street, Rockford

Rosecrance Harrison Campus at 3815 Harrison Avenue, Rockford

Rosecrance Freeport at 1631 South Galena Avenue, Freeport

You can find other locations for donations by clicking this link. The toy drive is available until December 18.

