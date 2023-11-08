Rosecrance hosts Toys for Tots

By Jason Barabasz
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 6:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WIFR) - Rosecrance and the Marines gives back to children in need as it hosts their annual Toys for Tots toy drive.

Community members can drop off their toys at their several locations, which includes:

  • Rosecrance Ware Center at 2704 North Main Street, Rockford
  • Rosecrance Harrison Campus at 3815 Harrison Avenue, Rockford
  • Rosecrance Freeport at 1631 South Galena Avenue, Freeport

You can find other locations for donations by clicking this link. The toy drive is available until December 18.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash at historically dangerous intersection kills one, injures three
Blackhawk Road, 11th Street crash
One person hospitalized after two-vehicle crash Monday morning
Illinois's Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) celebrates his three-point basket as he and Matthew Mayer...
How to Watch Illinois vs. Eastern Illinois on TV or Live Stream - November 6
Jamie Coleman
Man found allegedly harboring runaway teen arrested on drug, weapons charges
Valley Market lived by the motto, ‘Shop with Joy’. Now, it is closed until further notice after...
Middle Eastern grocery store vandalized in the Forest City

Latest News

Dixon police find dead body in Rock River
A difficult road lies ahead for expecting, and new mothers, as hospitals nationwide are forced...
Labor shortage closed maternity wards across the country
Beloit health experts urge EPA to cut gas plant pollution
Beloit health experts urge EPA to cut gas plant pollution
Beloit health experts urge EPA to cut gas plant pollution
Beloit health experts urge EPA to cut gas plant pollution