Roosevelt Community Education Center restores manufacturing space

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Hoping to benefit students future career paths Roosevelt’s Community Education Center renovated its workspace to meet modern manufacturing conditions.

This upgrade brings a more efficient layout of machinery and an experienced manufacturing teacher who can offer a work-based learning experience for his students. Roosevelt’s academy coach Scott Sevey says he wants to give students the opportunity to see what their future could look like in the field of modern manufacturing and students will have a head start in their careers when they take the class.

“Things that we’re teaching our kids to do like reading a micrometer understanding g-code and how that works in modern manufacturing that makes those students able to come in and advanced quickly and move onto higher level positions within the organizations.”

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.