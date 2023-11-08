Roosevelt Community Education Center restores manufacturing space

Roosevelt Community Education Center
Roosevelt Community Education Center
By Tyler Wauchope
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 4:37 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Hoping to benefit students future career paths Roosevelt’s Community Education Center renovated its workspace to meet modern manufacturing conditions.

This upgrade brings a more efficient layout of machinery and an experienced manufacturing teacher who can offer a work-based learning experience for his students. Roosevelt’s academy coach Scott Sevey says he wants to give students the opportunity to see what their future could look like in the field of modern manufacturing and students will have a head start in their careers when they take the class.

“Things that we’re teaching our kids to do like reading a micrometer understanding g-code and how that works in modern manufacturing that makes those students able to come in and advanced quickly and move onto higher level positions within the organizations.”

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

El presidente estadounidense Joe Biden habla durante una conferencia de prensa con el primer...
President Joe Biden visiting Belvidere on Thursday
Valley Market lived by the motto, ‘Shop with Joy’. Now, it is closed until further notice after...
Middle Eastern grocery store vandalized in the Forest City
Knox MacEwen, 14, reportedly died after suffering cardiac arrest while participating in a 5K...
14-year-old suffers cardiac arrest and dies while running 5K, reports say
The Kathryn apartment building fire
No injuries in Rockford apartment fire, intersection closed off
Crash at historically dangerous intersection kills one, injures three

Latest News

Rockford Galapagos school puts on taekwondo belt ceremony.
Rockford Galapagos school puts on taekwondo belt ceremony.
Stellantis is planting its feet in Belvidere, with plans to employ 3,000 workers total and...
UAW Local 1268 prepares for President Bidens trip to Belvidere
Stellantis is planting its feet in Belvidere, with plans to employ 3,000 workers total and...
UAW Local 1268 prepares for President Bidens trip to Belvidere
Dixon police find body in Rock River