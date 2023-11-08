Rockford house fire leaves $20K in damages

Dorchester Drive fire
Dorchester Drive fire(Rockford Fire Department)
By Marta Berglund
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 8:12 AM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Damages are estimated at $20,000 after a house fire Tuesday evening in Rockford.

The fire happened around 8:45 p.m. in the 5500 block of Dorchester Drive. Fire officials say they arrived to find heavy smoke on the first floor of the house, with flames in one of the bedrooms. All those living in the home were able to get out safely.

The cause is under investigation, and thankfully, no one was hurt.

