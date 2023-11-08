Rockford Galapagos school puts on afterschool taekwondo program

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Mastering the art of taekwondo is not easy, but more than a dozen students between kindergarten and second grade are one step closer to celebrating their accomplishments with a belt ceremony.

This is just one of several activities that are part of Galapagos charter schools after school program to help students broaden their horizon. These martial artists participated in a ten-week session so they can be awarded a belt based on their level of experience. The instructor says these skills help kids succeed beyond their makeshift dojo.

“You have to be doing well in school to even be in the program. Those scholars who are in the program, if they are acting up in their homeroom class, that can follow them right over into taekwondo. If they are not listening to their homeroom teacher, it is a possibility they could lose their belt ranking.”

