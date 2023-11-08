Rockford Galapagos school puts on afterschool taekwondo program

By Tyler Wauchope
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 4:52 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Mastering the art of taekwondo is not easy, but more than a dozen students between kindergarten and second grade are one step closer to celebrating their accomplishments with a belt ceremony.

This is just one of several activities that are part of Galapagos charter schools after school program to help students broaden their horizon. These martial artists participated in a ten-week session so they can be awarded a belt based on their level of experience. The instructor says these skills help kids succeed beyond their makeshift dojo.

“You have to be doing well in school to even be in the program. Those scholars who are in the program, if they are acting up in their homeroom class, that can follow them right over into taekwondo. If they are not listening to their homeroom teacher, it is a possibility they could lose their belt ranking.”

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

El presidente estadounidense Joe Biden habla durante una conferencia de prensa con el primer...
President Joe Biden visiting Belvidere on Thursday
Valley Market lived by the motto, ‘Shop with Joy’. Now, it is closed until further notice after...
Middle Eastern grocery store vandalized in the Forest City
Knox MacEwen, 14, reportedly died after suffering cardiac arrest while participating in a 5K...
14-year-old suffers cardiac arrest and dies while running 5K, reports say
The Kathryn apartment building fire
No injuries in Rockford apartment fire, intersection closed off
Crash at historically dangerous intersection kills one, injures three

Latest News

Roosevelt Community Education Center
Roosevelt Community Education Center restores manufacturing space
Stellantis is planting its feet in Belvidere, with plans to employ 3,000 workers total and...
UAW Local 1268 prepares for President Bidens trip to Belvidere
Stellantis is planting its feet in Belvidere, with plans to employ 3,000 workers total and...
UAW Local 1268 prepares for President Bidens trip to Belvidere
Dixon police find body in Rock River