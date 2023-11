ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Cloudy skies today with highs in the low 50′s. Rain showers will move back in by 10-11 o’clock and end by 7 at the latest as temperatures drop to the upper 30′s. Right at 50 tomorrow with plenty of sunshine. Upper 40′s as we head to the weekend. Warming up next week.

