Rain to return overnight, extend well into Wednesday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After two straight days with temperatures in the 60s, cooler air has once again invaded the Stateline.

With that said, nobody would venture to call Tuesday a cold day. In fact, when all is said and done, the 55° high temperature recorded at the Chicago-Rockford International Airport actually checks in a few degrees above the normal high of 52°.

While partial sunshine peeked through the clouds from time to time Tuesday, clouds are back overhead, and they’re not likely to budge for at least the next 24 hours. What’s more, rain is likely to enter our forecast picture in the hours ahead, as an area of low pressure approaches from the west.

Showers are to become likely after the midnight hour, and will continue in intermittent fashion through sunrise.

Scattered showers are going to be a possibility off and on from late Tuesday night through Wednesday evening. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Scattered showers are going to be a possibility off and on from late Tuesday night through Wednesday evening. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

There’s to be a lull in the action at times Wednesday morning, though a threat for scattered showers returns around the noon hour, and scattered showers are to be possible on a hit or miss basis off and on through the afternoon. Despite the clouds and the threat for showers, southeasterly winds are to help propel temperatures into the upper 50s.

Scattered showers are going to be a possibility off and on from late Tuesday night through Wednesday evening. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Scattered showers are going to be a possibility off and on from late Tuesday night through Wednesday evening. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Temperatures Wednesday should still come in well above normal. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Come Wednesday evening, skies are to clear rather rapidly, which should help temperatures fall back into the 30s, especially as a northwesterly wind becomes established behind the departing storm system.

Skies will begin to clear quickly Wednesday evening. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

From there, sunshine is the name of the game for several days to come. Thursday is to feature wall-to-wall sunshine and temperatures once again above normal. Expect highs to reach the middle 50s come Thursday afternoon.

Sunshine will dominate from start to finish Thursday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

We'll be well above normal again Thursday, but cooler temperature are to follow. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Another cold front drops through the region Thursday night, sending a reinforcing shot of cooler air our way Friday. In fact, Friday looks to be the one and only day with below normal temperatures this week, and the 49° currently forecast for Friday would come in only a degree below normal.

Sunshine will be dominant Friday as well. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Temperatures may come in a little below normal on Friday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Milder air will be on the move beginning Saturday, and by Sunday, we’ll begin a rather rapid ascension in temperatures. We’ll reach the lower 50s on Saturday and the middle 50s on Sunday underneath sun-splashed skies each day.

Temperatures should be right around normal on Saturday, though warmth will begin to build to our west. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

We'll see warmth returning in earnest come Sunday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

But next week is when we start to see some real warmth return. We’ll flirt with 60° Monday, reach the lower 60s Tuesday, and then middle 60s are projected for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. What’s more, all signs point toward a high likelihood of above normal temperatures continuing for the better part of the next two weeks!

All signs point to an extended period of warmth over the coming two weeks. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.