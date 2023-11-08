Man wins $1M lottery prize day after getting married: ‘It’s been an exciting couple of days’

A Livingston County man went from hearing wedding bells to seeing dollar signs when he won $1...
A Livingston County man went from hearing wedding bells to seeing dollar signs when he won $1 million.(Michigan Lottery)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 5:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (Gray News) - A newly married Michigan man has a lot more than just his wedding to celebrate.

Officials with the Michigan Lottery said a 57-year-old man, who chose to remain anonymous, recently won $1 million the day after his wedding.

“It’s been an exciting couple of days for us!” he said.

According to the lottery, the lucky winner won the top prize while playing the Diamond & Pearls instant game.

The 57-year-old bought his winning ticket at an E-Z Mart in the Prudenville area,

“I bought the ticket the day after my wedding and gave it to my wife to scratch,” he said. “When she revealed the $1 million prize, we were in disbelief. We kept reading the instructions to make sure we really won.”

He visited lottery headquarters to claim his prize and took home a one-time lump sum payment of about $693,000.

The lottery winner said he plans to invest his winnings.

The Diamonds & Pearls game is available to play for $10 and offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $10 to $1 million.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

El presidente estadounidense Joe Biden habla durante una conferencia de prensa con el primer...
President Joe Biden visiting Belvidere on Thursday
A death investigation is underway in Knox County
Dixon police identify body found in Rock River
Valley Market lived by the motto, ‘Shop with Joy’. Now, it is closed until further notice after...
Middle Eastern grocery store vandalized in the Forest City
Knox MacEwen, 14, reportedly died after suffering cardiac arrest while participating in a 5K...
14-year-old suffers cardiac arrest and dies while running 5K, reports say
Crash at historically dangerous intersection kills one, injures three

Latest News

Rockford house fire leaves $20K in damages
Rockford house fire leaves $20K in damages
FILE - The FBI's J. Edgar Hoover headquarters building in Washington on Nov. 2, 2016. The Biden...
Biden administration picks Maryland for new FBI headquarters, AP sources say
Traffic advisory
Traffic controls released for President Biden’s visit to Belvidere
Stephen Tyler Bieneman, right, stands outside the federal courthouse, Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, in...
At trial, man accused of assaulting woman at US research station in Antarctica denies hurting her
A photographer in Belvidere captures special moments for families with kids that have...
Local photographer captures memories for children with disabilities - clipped version