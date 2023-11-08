Labor shortage closed maternity wards across the country

By Sydni Stoffregen
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 9:00 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A difficult road lies ahead for expecting, and new, mothers as hospitals nationwide are forced to shut down maternity wards due to financial burden and a lack of available workers.

Full staffing is becoming increasingly difficult in maternal care units despite a growing need for OBGYNs. The Department of Labor is projecting the need for OBGYNs will increase by at least 4% by the year 2020 but the number of workers is expected to go down by 7%. This means there would be a shortage of about 5,000 OBGYNs across the country. UW Health OBGYN department vice-chairperson Sarah Bradley says the unpredictable schedule in the maternity ward is limiting interest in the field.

“Being an obstetrician definitely comes with some challenges that perhaps other specialties don’t have,” Bradley says. “It would be great for everyone if babies came nine to five, Monday through Friday, but that is not the case. Babies come on their own time schedule.”

Even with a decreasing workforce, many rural hospitals are struggling to pay the workers they already have. Mercy Health Perinatal and Neonatal Services director Danielle Muskovin says that even when care is provided, disagreements between patients and insurance put many hospitals at a financial loss that they can’t keep up with.

“Over the years we’ve seen a decrease in births, increase in cost of labor and supplies,” Muskovin says. “Then when you compare that to the low reimbursement we are getting from payers and insurance, it’s just not financially sustainable.”

Both UW and Mercy Health are keeping their maternal care doors open and helping non-delivery hospitals access the resources they need. Providing training and patient transport, both hospitals ensure that every mother has a safe space to deliver their baby. Bradley says the best advice she can give to expectant mothers in rural areas is to explore plans with local prenatal care.

“They’re able to get their prenatal care at that more local, rural community but then we have all of their records and are able to accommodate their delivery here in Rockford,” Bradley says. “I think that type of setup can be something that’s really helpful to women that are from rural areas.”

