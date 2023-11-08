Dixon police identify body found in Rock River

By Anthony Ferretti
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 6:42 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
DIXON, Ill. (WIFR) - Police release the name of a man found Tuesday afternoon in the Rock River.

Officers got a call around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday for reports of a body in the Rock River downstream from the Peoria Avenue Bridge. Police say they found the body of a white man.

The body has been identified as Raymond Reidl, 68, of Dixon.

This is an ongoing investigation. Dixon police say they will release more information once it’s available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dixon Police Department at 815-288-4411 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-228-4488.

