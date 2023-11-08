Dixon police find body in Rock River

DIXON, Ill. (WIFR) - A dead body was found Tuesday afternoon in the Rock River, according to Dixon police.

Officers got a call around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday for reports of a dead person in the Rock River downstream from the Peoria Avenue Bridge. Police say they found the body of a white man.

This is an on going investigation. Dixon police say they will release more information once it’s available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dixon Police Department at 815-288-4411 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-228-4488.

