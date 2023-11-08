Dixon police find body in Rock River

(WBKO)
By Anthony Ferretti
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 6:42 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DIXON, Ill. (WIFR) - A dead body was found Tuesday afternoon in the Rock River, according to Dixon police.

Officers got a call around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday for reports of a dead person in the Rock River downstream from the Peoria Avenue Bridge. Police say they found the body of a white man.

This is an on going investigation. Dixon police say they will release more information once it’s available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dixon Police Department at 815-288-4411 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-228-4488.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash at historically dangerous intersection kills one, injures three
Blackhawk Road, 11th Street crash
One person hospitalized after two-vehicle crash Monday morning
Illinois's Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) celebrates his three-point basket as he and Matthew Mayer...
How to Watch Illinois vs. Eastern Illinois on TV or Live Stream - November 6
Jamie Coleman
Man found allegedly harboring runaway teen arrested on drug, weapons charges
Valley Market lived by the motto, ‘Shop with Joy’. Now, it is closed until further notice after...
Middle Eastern grocery store vandalized in the Forest City

Latest News

A difficult road lies ahead for expecting, and new mothers, as hospitals nationwide are forced...
Labor shortage closed maternity wards across the country
Rosecrance hosts Toys for Tots
Beloit health experts urge EPA to cut gas plant pollution
Beloit health experts urge EPA to cut gas plant pollution
Beloit health experts urge EPA to cut gas plant pollution
Beloit health experts urge EPA to cut gas plant pollution