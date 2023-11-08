Beloit health experts urge EPA to cut gas plant pollution

By Forrest Nelson
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 6:06 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - Beloit health experts and leaders say “There is nothing natural about gas” Tuesday, November 7 at press conference.

While the fossil fuel industry promotes gas plants as clean energy, Beloit health experts say that they jeopardize public health with potent and toxic air pollution.

Saturday, November 7, health experts hold a press conference highlighting the health effects that gas plants have on nearby communities.

They are also calling on the EPA to set strong pollution safeguards for new and existing gas plants by early next year.

This event was hosted by Healthy Climate Wisconsin, Faith in Place, the National Wildlife Federation and the Climate Action Campaign.

