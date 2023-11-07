Volunteers needed for Rockford’s annual Stroll on State event

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford’s elves are hard at work repairing and decorating the holiday lights for this year’s 11th annual Stroll on State, but organizers say they need help.

“For the whole season from the time we open the workshops until we put it all back in the box in January it takes about 4,000 volunteer hours,” said Julie Huber with the Rockford Area Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Stroll on State needs volunteers Tuesday evenings or Saturday mornings at Santa’s workshop, located at 310 S. Winnebago Street, to repair and create decorations.

Decoration days take place on November 17 and 18 where volunteers put out giant gift boxes, light the trees and decorate downtown Rockford. On the actual day of the Stroll on State event, November 25, volunteers can work a shift. Volunteers are also needed to help put everything back in the box Saturday, January 6. There will be two volunteer shifts, the first from 8:00 a.m. to 12 p.m. and the second will be from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m.

“I think most volunteers who show up especially on decoration days they come with a great spirit of just saying put me to work and they have a lot of fun because everyone works in teams, and nobody works alone so you get to meet new people and have fun doing the decorations,” said Huber.

Volunteers between 12 and 15 years old are welcome to help when accompanied by a parent or guardian. Huber says if you are 16 or 17, you will need a signed waiver.

You can find more information about how to volunteer for Stroll on State on the RACVB’s website.

