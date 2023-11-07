UW Health encourage lung cancer screenings

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - November is lung cancer awareness month, so UW Health is encouraging everyone to get screened.

Lung cancer is the second most common cancer in the United States.

It is the leading cause of cancer death in the United States.

According to the American Lung Association, someone is diagnosed with lung cancer every two and a half minutes.

The United States Preventive Services Task Force recommends everyone between the ages of 50 and 80 who smoke, or did smoke, get screened as soon as possible.

