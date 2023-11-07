Tracking rain and rumbles this evening for Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - This afternoon clouds increase turning us mostly cloudy by dinner time. Our highs will top out in the middle 50s which is almost a 15 degree temperature difference from yesterday. The reason we are so much cooler is because a cold front came through yesterday which has stalled in central Illinois.

Temperatures are quite cooler today thanks to a cold front (DJ Baker)

This cold front reverses course this evening as a strong low level jet forces the front back towards the Stateline and injects some instability into our atmosphere. With this we see overnight rain chances mainly after midnight with a few rumbles of thunder possible. The majority of thunder will be north of the Stateline in Wisconsin but no severe weather is expected. Overnight lows are in the mid-40s.

Tonight rain chances begin after midnight with a rumble or two possible (DJ Baker)

Wednesday cloud cover remains with isolated rain chances throughout the day. There will be much more dry hours than wet ones but still having an umbrella on standby is always a good idea. Highs are in the middle 50s.

Rain chances stick around Wednesday but we will be dry most of the day (DJ Baker)

Wednesday night clouds exit the region leaving us mostly clear with lows in the middle to upper 30s.

Wednesday night skies clear leaving us cooler (DJ Baker)

Thursday sunshine returns but we’ll be quite breezy. Winds from the west will be 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Highs are in the lower 50s.

Thursday we will be a bit breezy but nice and sunny (DJ Baker)

Sunny skies persist Friday and into the weekend as highs are around 50 degrees putting us right at normal temperatures.

