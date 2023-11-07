President Joe Biden visiting Belvidere on Thursday

By Laura Neuzil
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 3:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - President Biden is coming to Belvidere on Thursday, November 9.

According to White House communications staff, the President will deliver remarks and meet with United Auto Workers, UAW President Shawn Fain and Governor J.B. Pritzker.

The visit comes after the UAW’s historic agreement with Stellantis that includes the reopening of Belvidere’s idled plant.

As part of the tentative agreement, Stellantis will commit nearly $5 billion investment to remodel the Belvidere plant over the next four years. The plans include production of a new electric midsized truck and battery manufacturing facility.

  • $3.2 billion for the battery plant with venture partner to be announced; expected to open in 2028.
  • $1.5 billion to remodel Belvidere for electric midsize truck production; expected to be in operation by 2027 with 80,000-100,000 vehicles made a year.
  • $100 million to create a larger regional parts distribution hub, and increase stamping operations

Local union members are expected to vote Thursday on whether to approve the agreement.

President Biden’s visit will be the first time a sitting president has stopped in the Rockford region since Ronald Reagan visited Dixon in 1984 to celebrate his 73rd birthday.

