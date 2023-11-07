No injuries in Rockford apartment fire, intersection closed off

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Fire Department called to fire at The Kathryn apartment building.

When the first unit arrived, smoke was seen coming from the building windows.

The fire started in the basement and was extinguished within twenty minutes.

The building is unoccupied. There were no injuries.

Estimated loss is $20,000.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The 6th St and 1st Av intersection is currently closed off.

