Middle Eastern grocery store vandalized in the Forest City

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Valley Market lived by the motto, ‘Shop with Joy’. Now, it is closed until further notice after an alleged attack at the stores entrance.

The words “We will not surrender until liberation” and “Free Palestine” are put on display at Valley Market. Words that some community members say triggered a hate crime.

“When the people don’t tolerate the truth, then this thing happens. Because, you know, they have no other option except showing some violence,” said Muslim Association of Greater Rockford President Khalid Siddiqui.

At 10:49 a.m. Monday, Rockford Fire responds to a small structure fire call, after an alleged attacker set fire to Valley Markets front doorway.

When fire fighters reached the scene, the fire had already been extinguished, leaving damage to the building’s doors and flooring. Valley Markets owner says what really matters is the stores closure until further notice, leaving families who worked at the store without an income.

“I have 4 children, I’m the only one who works in the house. This is my life, so he tried to end my life. My life, plus 5 at home,” said Thaer Safi, owner of Valley Market.

“Just the fear and the misinformation is causing this kind of thing,” said Siddiqui. “So the most important thing, educate, present the data, present the reality and let the people decide.”

The Rockford Fire Department is leading the investigation and have determined the fire was intentional. They say there is no danger to the public at this time, saying the incident was an isolated attack on Valley Market.

