Machesney Park man arrested on narcotics and weapons charges

Harlan Fluke Mugshot
Harlan Fluke Mugshot(Winnebago County Sheriff's Department)
By Forrest Nelson
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 4:26 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department confiscate over 150 pounds of cannabis and a loaded gun from Machensey Park residence.

Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department had received complaints from the community regarding someone possessing narcotics in the Machesney Park area.

After an investigation, Harlan C. Fluker 48, was identified as the subject.

Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant on Monday, November 6 and took Fluker into custody.

They found cocaine, fentanyl, over 150 pounds of cannabis and a loaded Glock-23 handgun which was reported stolen out of Rockford.

