Fire causes heavy damage to Rockford apartment building

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Damages are estimated at $20,000 after an apartment fire Tuesday morning.

Crews responded just before 9 a.m. to The Kathryn apartment building at 204 Sixth Street for a structure fire.

Firefighters could see smoke through the windows, but when they got inside the unoccupied building they found the fire had started in the basement.

No one was hurt during the incident, and the cause is under investigation.

