Cooler temperatures settling in, rain likely to follow

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The workweek has gotten off to a positively phenomenal start in the weather department!

Thanks to a good amount of sunshine and a gusty west-southwesterly breeze, temperatures across the region surged into the upper 60s to near 70°. Unfortunately, this time of year, we can’t expect this kind of warmth to last forever, and in this case, that very much holds true.

A cold front is knocking on our doorstep, and it’s to usher in changes beginning overnight. Clouds are to overspread the region, and as a cold front passes through, our wind is to shift to the northwest, and then to the north. Temperatures are to cool down rather quickly as a result, with lows falling to the upper 30s.

Our Tuesday’s to feature more clouds than sunshine, though occasional peeks of sun aren’t at all out of the question. Temperatures, while cooler than Monday’s due to northeasterly winds, will top out in the middle 50s, which is still a touch above normal for this time of year.

While skies will be mostly cloudy Thursday, we won't be entirely without sun. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

More clouds than sunshine will be on tap Tuesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Eventually, an area of low pressure will approach from the southwest, bringing rain chances back into the fold overnight Tuesday into early Wednesday.

Scattered showers are possible at any time Wednesday, though rain-free hours are promised. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

During the daytime hours, expect cloudiness to be stubborn. While the day will not be an all day washout by any stretch of the imagination, there will be an ever-present threat for a scattered shower here or there and at any point in time. Thanks to a wind shift to the southeast, temperatures should still manage to reach around 60°.

We'll see a brief spike in our temperatures Wednesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Another cold front will sweep through the region Wednesday night into Thursday, sending temperatures downward once again. Sunshine will be back in full force Thursday. However, a northwesterly breeze will be a bit of a factor, restricting temperatures to the lower 50s, still slightly above normal for this time of year.

Sunshine will be back in full force Thursday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Temperatures then head back closer to normal Thursday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Sunshine’s to dominate Friday and Saturday, with temperatures reaching around 50° each day, which is quite seasonable by mid-November standards.

Near normal temperatures are on track Friday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Temperatures should remain around normal Saturday as well. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Let’s quickly talk about the longer range picture. Signs point toward temperatures moderating into the middle 50s Sunday, the upper 50s Monday, and then another spell of 60s is to begin Tuesday. There’s rather convincing evidence in longer range computer models suggesting a lengthy mild spell could be on the horizon. The Climate Prediction Center’s extended outlooks call for above normal temperatures through November 20. Those are the first two maps you see in the graphic below. And the three to four week outlook, shown by the map farthest to the right, suggests near to slightly above normal temperatures through the end of the month.

Warmer than normal conditions are expected for at least the next two weeks, and potentially through the end of the month. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

