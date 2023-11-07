Cooler temperatures settling in, rain likely to follow
Temperatures, overall, to remain mild
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The workweek has gotten off to a positively phenomenal start in the weather department!
Thanks to a good amount of sunshine and a gusty west-southwesterly breeze, temperatures across the region surged into the upper 60s to near 70°. Unfortunately, this time of year, we can’t expect this kind of warmth to last forever, and in this case, that very much holds true.
A cold front is knocking on our doorstep, and it’s to usher in changes beginning overnight. Clouds are to overspread the region, and as a cold front passes through, our wind is to shift to the northwest, and then to the north. Temperatures are to cool down rather quickly as a result, with lows falling to the upper 30s.
Our Tuesday’s to feature more clouds than sunshine, though occasional peeks of sun aren’t at all out of the question. Temperatures, while cooler than Monday’s due to northeasterly winds, will top out in the middle 50s, which is still a touch above normal for this time of year.
Eventually, an area of low pressure will approach from the southwest, bringing rain chances back into the fold overnight Tuesday into early Wednesday.
During the daytime hours, expect cloudiness to be stubborn. While the day will not be an all day washout by any stretch of the imagination, there will be an ever-present threat for a scattered shower here or there and at any point in time. Thanks to a wind shift to the southeast, temperatures should still manage to reach around 60°.
Another cold front will sweep through the region Wednesday night into Thursday, sending temperatures downward once again. Sunshine will be back in full force Thursday. However, a northwesterly breeze will be a bit of a factor, restricting temperatures to the lower 50s, still slightly above normal for this time of year.
Sunshine’s to dominate Friday and Saturday, with temperatures reaching around 50° each day, which is quite seasonable by mid-November standards.
Let’s quickly talk about the longer range picture. Signs point toward temperatures moderating into the middle 50s Sunday, the upper 50s Monday, and then another spell of 60s is to begin Tuesday. There’s rather convincing evidence in longer range computer models suggesting a lengthy mild spell could be on the horizon. The Climate Prediction Center’s extended outlooks call for above normal temperatures through November 20. Those are the first two maps you see in the graphic below. And the three to four week outlook, shown by the map farthest to the right, suggests near to slightly above normal temperatures through the end of the month.
