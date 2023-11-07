Bloomingdale man arrested for possession of child pornography

Eric A. Wilson, 40
Eric A. Wilson, 40(Illinois State Police)
By Forrest Nelson
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 12:08 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLOOMINGDALE, Ill. (WIFR) - Eric A. Wilson 40, arrested for possession of child pornography.

After Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation agents initiated an investigation, they executed a search warrant at a residence on October 3.

November 7, Wilson turned himself in on an Illinois State Police warrant for three counts of child pornography.

He is currently being held at the DuPage County Jail pending a detention hearing.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash at historically dangerous intersection kills one, injures three
Blackhawk Road, 11th Street crash
One person hospitalized after two-vehicle crash Monday morning
Illinois's Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) celebrates his three-point basket as he and Matthew Mayer...
How to Watch Illinois vs. Eastern Illinois on TV or Live Stream - November 6
Jamie Coleman
Man found allegedly harboring runaway teen arrested on drug, weapons charges
Valley Market lived by the motto, ‘Shop with Joy’. Now, it is closed until further notice after...
Middle Eastern grocery store vandalized in the Forest City

Latest News

The Kathryn apartment building fire
No injuries in Rockford apartment fire, intersection closed off
UW Health encourage lung cancer screenings
Cooler Today, Light Rain Tonight
Aaron's Tuesday Morning Forecast--11/7/23
Valley Market lived by the motto, ‘Shop with Joy’. Now, it is closed until further notice after...
Middle Eastern grocery store vandalized in the Forest City
Valley Market lived by the motto, ‘Shop with Joy’. Now, it is closed until further notice after...
Middle Eastern grocery store vandalized in the Forest City