Bloomingdale man arrested for possession of child pornography

BLOOMINGDALE, Ill. (WIFR) - Eric A. Wilson 40, arrested for possession of child pornography.

After Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation agents initiated an investigation, they executed a search warrant at a residence on October 3.

November 7, Wilson turned himself in on an Illinois State Police warrant for three counts of child pornography.

He is currently being held at the DuPage County Jail pending a detention hearing.

