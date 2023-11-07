87 Ohio veterans visit memorials built in their honor

By Molly Martinez
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - When Gene Miller returned from Vietnam a half century ago, he didn’t get a hero’s welcome.

“When we got back, it was best for us just to get our military clothes off and otherwise people were throwing rotten eggs and anything else at anybody military because it was very unpopular back then,” said Miller.

Tuesday was a different story.

“We went through that line of people there and my eyes were watering.”

The Flag City Honor Flight carried 87 Ohio veterans including 10 from the Korean war, and one from World War Two.

His name is John Layher.

He served as a radio technician in the coast guard during the 40s, and he says the trip is one he’ll never forget.

“Humbling” said Layher through tears.

If you’re interested or know somebody who might be, you can visit FlagCityHonorFlight.org.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash at historically dangerous intersection kills one, injures three
Blackhawk Road, 11th Street crash
One person hospitalized after two-vehicle crash Monday morning
Illinois's Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) celebrates his three-point basket as he and Matthew Mayer...
How to Watch Illinois vs. Eastern Illinois on TV or Live Stream - November 6
Jamie Coleman
Man found allegedly harboring runaway teen arrested on drug, weapons charges
Valley Market lived by the motto, ‘Shop with Joy’. Now, it is closed until further notice after...
Middle Eastern grocery store vandalized in the Forest City

Latest News

87 Ohio veterans visit memorials built in their honor
Speaker of the House Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., walks to the senate side for lunch with Senate...
Just 10 days before another government shutdown, Congress eyes Ukraine, Israel and border security
FILE - A sign for WeWork is displayed at their office in the borough of Manhattan in New York,...
WeWork seeks bankruptcy protection in stunning fall for a company once valued close to $50 billion
Harlan Fluke Mugshot
Machesney Park man arrested on narcotics and weapons charges