Unseasonably mild temperatures on tap as new workweek begins

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For the first weekend in November, most Stateline residents won’t register too many complaints in the weather department.

Underneath an abundance of sunshine Saturday and for a good chunk of Sunday, temperatures reached the middle to upper 50s on Saturday and surged to the 60° mark Sunday.

Clouds have returned to the area Sunday evening, and it’s likely they’ll stick around for the remainder of the evening and overnight hours. While far from a guarantee, a few sprinkles aren’t to be entirely ruled out late Sunday night or early Monday morning. As a result of the cloudiness and a southerly wind, though, temperatures aren’t to fall much below 50° overnight.

Clouds and a few sprinkles are possible early Monday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Clouds and a few isolated sprinkles early Monday should quickly give way to sunshine by mid to late morning, and sunshine will dominate the rest of the way. Factoring in the warm start to the day, temperatures won’t have much trouble surging well into the 60s. The current forecast high temperature of 68°, some 16° above normal for this time of year.

Sunshine quickly returns after a cloudy start to our Monday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Clouds are to gather once again Monday evening as a cold front pulls through the Stateline. The clouds, however, shouldn’t be accompanied by showers this go-around.

Clouds are to return once again Monday night. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Tuesday’s to feature a fairly even mix of sunshine and clouds. Despite the mixed sun, temperatures will struggle a bit, thanks to the wind realigning out of the northeast. Still, seasonable middle 50s are a good bet.

Sunshine may be around in partial form early Tuesday, though northeasterly winds will bring temperatures down a bit. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Clouds fill back in once again later in the day Tuesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Clouds will thicken once again Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, and a few sprinkles or very light showers can’t be entirely ruled out. Shower chances increase as our Wednesday progresses, and a rumble or two of thunder aren’t out of the question either. Despite cloudiness and an occasional shower, temperatures should rise to near 60° once again as winds blow out of the southeast with a decent amount of gusto.

A few pockets of showers are possible late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Showers will become a bit more numerous as the day progresses Wednesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Sunshine returns for the rest of the workweek, and quite likely through the weekend, though temperatures will revert back closer to normal. Highs are to reach 55° Thursday, 50° Friday, 49° Saturday, and 53° Sunday.

