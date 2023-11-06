Two Men and a Truck help Rockford animal shelters

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Two Men and a Truck’s fall community outreach program nears the end.

Movers for Mutts, created by Two Men and a Truck, is an effort to help local animal shelters.

They collect donations of toys, food, litter, heating pads and other items needed.

Two Men and a Truck delivered all of the donations to Paws Humane Society of Rockford on Monday, November 6.

