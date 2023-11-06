Two Men and a Truck help Rockford animal shelters
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 3:56 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Two Men and a Truck’s fall community outreach program nears the end.
Movers for Mutts, created by Two Men and a Truck, is an effort to help local animal shelters.
They collect donations of toys, food, litter, heating pads and other items needed.
Two Men and a Truck delivered all of the donations to Paws Humane Society of Rockford on Monday, November 6.
