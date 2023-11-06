Report: Cubs fire Manager David Ross and hire Brewers’ Craig Counsell as replacement

Ross’ tenure as Cubs manager ends after three seasons with 262-284 record
Chicago Cubs manager David Ross argues with home plate umpire Erich Bacchus during the sixth...
Chicago Cubs manager David Ross argues with home plate umpire Erich Bacchus during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 2:29 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) - The Chicago Cubs hired manager Craig Counsell away from Milwaukee on Monday in a surprising move, replacing David Ross after the team slipped out of a playoff spot in the last part of the season.

Two people with knowledge of the situation confirmed the move to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because there had been no announcement by the Cubs.

There was no word on the status of Ross, a favorite of President of Baseball Operations Jed Hoyer. Ross could move into the front office after Craig Breslow left to run the Boston Red Sox.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Rockford parents arrested for hiding missing children
Crash at historically dangerous intersection kills one, injures three
In celebration of its grand opening in Rockford, Sierra donated $10,000 to the Rockford Area...
Sierra opens location in Rockford’s Forest Plaza
Second round Saturday in the Stateline
Second round Saturday in the Stateline
Blackhawk Road, 11th Street crash
One person hospitalized after two-vehicle crash Monday morning

Latest News

Robert E. Crimo Jr., waits to leave after an appearance at the Lake County Courthouse, Friday,...
Father of July 4th parade shooting suspect pleads guilty to misdemeanors linked to son’s gun license
Windy and Warm
Aaron's Monday Morning Forecast--11/6/23
Jamie Coleman
Man found allegedly harboring runaway teen arrested on drug, weapons charges
Blackhawk Road, 11th Street crash
One person hospitalized after two-vehicle crash Monday morning