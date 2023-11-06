Ongoing Rockford stabbing investigation

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Police investigate stabbing of 52-year-old man.

Rockford Police Officers and Rockford Fire Department responded to an emergency call at 2:25 a.m. Saturday, November 4.

Alfonso Branch, 52 years old, was stabbed inside a residence at the 6200 block of Phaeton Drive.

Branch was transported to a local emergency department and treated for his injuries.

He was pronounced dead at 3:09 a.m. Saturday, November 4.

