One person hospitalized after two-vehicle crash Monday morning

Blackhawk Road, 11th Street crash
Blackhawk Road, 11th Street crash(WIFR)
By Marta Berglund
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 7:51 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One person was taken to the hospital Monday morning after a two-vehicle crash in Rockford.

The crash happened around 6:15 at the intersection of Blackhawk Road and 11th Street, on the southwest side of the city. There’s no word on the extent of any injuries, but multiple first responders were at the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

