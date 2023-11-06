Man found allegedly harboring runaway teen arrested on drug, weapons charges

Jamie Coleman
By Marta Berglund
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 8:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A Freeport man has been arrested after police say he was found harboring a runaway teen girl.

Freeport Police received a tip that Jamie Coleman, 59, was harboring a 15-year-old girl, reported as a runaway. Police responded to the tip at an apartment in the 600 block of N. Walnut Avenue in Freeport and found the teen and Coleman.

After getting a search warrant, police found a handgun and what they believe to be cocaine. Coleman was arrested and faces the possession of a weapon by a felon and possession with intent to deliver cocaine. He is currently in the Stephenson County Jail awaiting a detention hearing.

The teen was evaluated at FHN, then released to her family.

